Vladimir Kolokoltsev and chiefs of law enforcement agencies of the CIS countries signed the Interstate Protocol

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today in Baku, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova, Tajikistan signed on November 25, 2005, the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation of the CIS Member States in Combating Theft of Vehicles and Ensuring Their Return.

The signing of the interstate level document took place at the forum of Ministers of Internal Affairs for the first time. Previously, similar documents were signed at meetings of the Council of CIS Heads of Government exclusively.

The amendments made to the Agreement are aimed at detailing the information, contained in the national information systems, on the movement of vehicles across borders and the passage of customs control, on the state registration, on the damage caused during operation that led to a constructive death, and the exchange of these data between the competent authorities using modern information technologies.

In addition, there was set the deadline, after which the procedure for referring the unclaimed vehicle to the income of the state in whose territory it has been found and stays.

The document was developed by the Bureau for the Coordination of Combating Organized Crime and Other Types of Dangerous Crimes on the Territory of the CIS Member States based on the results of monitoring the existing mechanism for interstate cooperation in this field, with the participation of the Scientific Advisory Board under the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs.

MIL OSI