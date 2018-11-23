Moscow Exchange signs MoU with China International Capital Corporation

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 22 November 2018, Moscow Exchange signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China International Capital Corporation (CICC), one of the largest investment banks in China. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between Russia and China to promote investment and develop the offshore Chinese yuan market in Russia.

The MoU was signed by Igor Marich, Managing Director of the Money and Derivatives Markets at Moscow Exchange, and Yicheng Xu, a member of the Board of CICC.

Under the agreement, MOEX and CICC will evaluate options for developing the market for CNY-denominated instruments on MOEX and introducing cross listing of ETFs and other financial instruments on MOEX and Chinese trading venues.

