Black realtors in Moscow were accused of criminal group creation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigation Unit of the Investigation Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the Russian MIA General Administration for Moscow initiated a criminal case based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against organizers and members of a criminal community created to unlawfully purchase title to apartments.

Investigators and detectives of the Russian MIA Administration for Moscow established that the malefactors had found information about residential real estate, the owners or tenants of which had died, disappeared or had no relatives. Then, the accomplices made forged sale and purchase contracts for apartments or deeds of gift on behalf of owners. For conspiracy purposes, the gang members used forged powers of attorney and passports of Russian citizens when carrying out their unlawful activity,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

“According to the investigators, the offenders had been involved in at least seven cases of misappropriation of apartments located in the capital. The total damage exceeded 60 million rubles.

The police captured the suspects as they attempted to perpetrate another offense,” added Irina Volk.

The Investigation Unit of the Investigation Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the Russian MIA General Administration for Moscow initiated criminal cases based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by Articles 30 and 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The criminal cases were consolidated into one.

“By the moment, the authorities have also initiated a criminal case against four defendants based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, a criminal case against ten malefactors – subject to part 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and a criminal case against one offender – subject to part 3 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation of the criminal cases is ongoing,” added Irina Volk.

