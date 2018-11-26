Moscow Exchange directors Maria Gordon and Bella Zlatkis win Director of the Year award

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Maria Gordon and Bella Zlatkis, members of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board, have been awarded at the 13th Director of the Year National Awards. The awards ceremony took place in Moscow as part of the 8th Russian Corporate Governance Forum.

Maria Gordon won in the category “Independent Director”; Bella Zlatkis was awarded for her contribution to the development of the institute of independent directors.

Maria Gordon joined Moscow Exchange’s Supervisory Board as an independent director in 2016. She is a member of the Audit Committee. She is also an independent director of Alrosa and Polyus.

Bella Zlatkis has been a member of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board since 2011. She is also Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of National Settlement Depository (NSD), part of the Moscow Exchange Group. She serves as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Sberbank of Russia.

The Director of the Year National Awards have been held since 2006, recognizing the personal contribution of directors toward the improvement of corporate governance practices at Russian companies. The Expert Council includes representatives of regulatory bodies, the business and investment community and winners from past years. The award is run by the Association of Independent Directors and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

