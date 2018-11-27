Issue of commemorative coin of precious metal (27.11.2018)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Issue of commemorative coin of precious metal

On 27 November 2018, the Bank of Russia issues a silver proof commemorative coin in denomination of 100 rubles „Cities and territories participants of the final round of the all-Russian voting to select symbols for the Bank of Russia 200- and 2,000-ruble banknotes” (fine metal content 1,000.0 g, fineness 925, catalogue No. 5117-0064).

The coin has a round shape, 100.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and the reverse of the coin have a relief rim.

The obverse of the coin features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: „РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ” (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), „БАНК РОССИИ” (BANK OF RUSSIA), coin denomination „100 РУБЛЕЙ” (100 RUBLES), the year of issue „2018 г.” (2018), an indication of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, fineness, trade mark of the Saint Petersburg mint, and fine metal content.

The reverse of the coin features the symbols of cities and territories participants of the final round of the all-Russian voting; the internal border of the frames bears the inscriptions „ПЕТРОЗАВОДСК” (PETROZAVODSK), „ДАЛЬНИЙ ВОСТОК” (FAR EAST), „ИРКУТСК” (IRKUTSK), „КАЗАНЬ” (KAZAN), „СОЧИ” (SOCHI), „СЕВАСТОПОЛЬ” (SEVASTOPOL), „ВОЛГОГРАД” (VOLGOGRAD), „НИЖНИЙ НОВГОРОД” (NIZHNY NOVGOROD), „ВЛАДИМИР” (VLADIMIR), „СЕРГИЕВ ПОСАД” (SERGIEV POSAD); the central part of the coin features the image of the map of the Russian Federation and an inscription consisting of seven lines „Города и территории — участники финального этапа общероссийского голосования по выбору символов для банкнот Банка России номиналами 200 и 2000 рублей” (Cities and territories participants of the final round of the all-Russian voting to select symbols for the Bank of Russia 200- and 2,000-ruble banknotes) against the background of expanding bent lines, laser treated for matte finishing.

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 0.075 thousand pcs.

The new coin is a legal tender of the Russian Federation. It is obligatory for acceptance for all kinds of payments without any restrictions at the face value.

27 November 2018

