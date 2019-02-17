Greetings on Day of Russian Student Construction Brigades

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“In 2019, the Russian Student Construction Brigades Movement marks its 60th anniversary. During this time many generations of young people have made a large and important contribution to socioeconomic progress in our country. They were actively engaged in building roads, cities and towns, explored untouched lands, worked at industrial enterprises, making their “semester of labour” a real school of life and professionalism.

It is important that these wonderful traditions live on, and that nowadays these enthusiastic passionate young people have new horizons opening up for their abilities and talents. The key is to work conscientiously, with utmost dedication, to set high priorities, value friendship and believe in your comrades.”

MIL OSI