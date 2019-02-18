Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On 18 February 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources, Günther Oettinger, during his working visit to Belarus.



The talks focused on opportunities for further extension of the Belarus – EU political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation. The participants also addressed topics related to cooperation on customs as well as programming of international technical assistance of the EU to Belarus for 2021 – 2027. The sides agreed to continue joint efforts to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation.

During his stay in Belarus, Commissioner G.Oettingerwill also meets Prime-Minister of Belarus Sergey Rumas and Minister of Finance Maksim Yermolovich.

