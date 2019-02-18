February 18th – 100th anniversary of internal affairs bodies on transport

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Dear colleagues,

Please, accept my cordial congratulations on this important event – the 100th anniversary of the internal affairs bodies on transport.

Over the past years, officers of the service have accumulated a unique experience in combating crime and protection of citizens against offenses on railway, air and water transport facilities. Owing to your professional excellence and commitment, you have been successfully detecting and solving most complicated crimes, including economic and extremism crimes, and blocking drug trafficking channels.

I congratulate the veterans from the bottom of my heart. Your contribution into formation of young policemen and development of devotion to duty and the selected occupation in them is an essential condition for preserving the continuity of generations and for achieving high results in our work.

I wish all of you robust health, welfare and new achievements in law and order protection on transport facilities of the Russian Federation.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian FederationGeneral of Police of the Russian FederationVladimir Kolokoltsev

MIL OSI