List of journalists accredited to cover Vladimir Putin’s Address to the Federal Assembly has been published

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Accreditation badges will be issued to media representatives from 11 am to 4.30 pm on February 19 and from 8.30 am to 10.30 am on February 20 at 14/2 Ilyinka Street, Entrance 7.

To receive an accreditation badge Russian journalists must present their passports and press cards; foreign journalists must present their passports and current accreditation with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The accreditation badges should be clearly visible at all times throughout the whole event.

On February 20, journalists will enter Gostiny Dvor from Varvarka Street, then Khrustalny Pereulok on to the entrance with the sign “Russian Auction House” (TV journalists and photographers from 8 am until 9:30 am, and print media journalists from 9:30 am until 11:00 am). Journalists must have their accreditation badges and passports, and foreign journalists must also have their Russian Foreign Ministry accreditation.

The Presidential Address will be broadcast live by television channels Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24 and Channel One. The host broadcaster of the event is the National State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK).

For all questions regarding the provision of video signal, media outlets should call +7 (495) 232 9803 (Tatyana Kashintseva, tvbooking@vgtrk.com); to book stand-up positions for live broadcasts please call +7 (495) 234 8781 (Dmitry Kashmanov, tvbooking@vgtrk.com).

MIL OSI