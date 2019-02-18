Official reception timed to 30th anniversary of withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan took place at Russian MIA

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held an official reception timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Russians Who Performed Their Duty beyond the Motherland and to the 30th anniversary of the withdrawal of the limited Soviet military contingent from Afghanistan. 32 participants from among the activists of the Association of Combat Veterans of the Russian internal affairs bodies and internal troops, officers and employees of the internal affairs bodies who performed their duty in the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan were invited to visit the event.

The guests included:

– Retired Lieutenant General of Internal Service Vitaly Turbin – former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation; in 1980–1982 – senior adviser at the representative division of the MIA of the USSR under the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan; since 1998 – the Head of the Association of Combat Veterans of the Russian internal affairs bodies and internal troops. During the period of his service, Vitaly Turbin together with representatives of the Sarandoy took part in multiple military operations against the armed groups of Afghan mujahideens;

– Retired Militia Colonel Yury Malyshev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Association of Combat Veterans of the Russian internal affairs bodies and internal troops, awarded the Orders of the Red Star and Courage and Medals “For Bravery” and “For Labour Valor”;

– Retired Militia Lieutenant-General Vyacheslav Ogorodnikov, Cavalier of the Order of the Red Star and Order “For Personal Courage”;

– Retired Militia Colonel Evgeny Razdobudko, awarded two Orders of the Red Star;

– Police Major-General Sergey Veretelnikov, awarded the Order of the Red Star and the medal of Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” 2nd class;

– Police Colonel Andrey Novoselov, awarded two Orders of the Red Star, and other veterans.

Over the period from 1978 through 1992, the MIA sent over 3,900 officers of the internal affairs bodies on a mission trip to Afghanistan, 28 of whom were killed when performing international duty. The Ministry’s awards for valor and heroism were presented to over 2,500 persons, and Militia Colonel Mikhail Isakov was awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

It was noted in the course of the reception that today more than 300 officers who had served in Afghanistan continue their service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and that their combat experience and knowledge are essential for tackling the tasks set to the internal affairs bodies. The Ministry highly appreciates the veterans of the Afghan events and reckons on their help in the work with young employees and candidates.

All the guests received valuable gifts.

