The Bank of Russia has estimated the share of foreign capital in the aggregate charter capital of credit institutions

Central Bank of the Russian Federation

The participatory share of foreign capital in the aggregate charter capital of credit institutions holding banking licences was estimated at 12.41%. As of 1 January 2019, the amount of foreign investments in the charter capital of credit institutions was ?391.7 billion. The aggregate charter capital, calculated to estimate the participatory share of foreign capital in the aggregate charter capital of such credit institutions, was ?2.7 trillion.

The Bank of Russia calculates and publishes this indicator on an annual basis. The procedure for its calculation is established in Article 18 of Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’.

15 February 2019

