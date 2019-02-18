TUT.BY chief editor’s trial: Day 5

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Maryna Zolatava at the court building

In the Zavadski District Court of Minsk continues the criminal trial of Maryna Zolatava, TUT.BY chief editor, who is accused of omission of an executive. On February 18, the court continued to usher the written case materials.

Fifty-eight volumes of the case files contain the system units inspection reports, journalists’ correspondence, browser history, labor contracts, job descriptions of the TUT.BY Media staff, etc.

According to the BAJ, the investigators read the internal correspondence of TUT.BY journalists even after the search – by connecting to the Telegram account of Dzmitry Bobryk.

The case file also contains Zolatava’s prayer for absolute discharge. Zolatava pleaded guilty to the fact that she had not impeded Hanna Kaltygina’s access to the subscription as soon as she learned about it.

BAJ reported that the court heard the representatives of the plaintiffs: BelTA Agency and the publishing house Belarus Today. The representatives of BelTA said that Zolatava and others involved in the case have already reimbursed for the damage.

After lunch, the court proceeds in camera — TUT.BY journalists’ correspondence found on computers and mobile phones will be announced. In-camera consideration of correspondence has been requested by journalists.

