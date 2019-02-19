Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs E.Shestakov meets the Ambassador of Italy

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

19-02-2019

On February 19, 2019 Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Evgeny Shestakov met Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic in the Republic of Belarus Mario Baldi.

During the meeting the sides discussed the results of the bilateral consultations between foreign ministries at the level of Deputy Ministers, which took place on February 7, 2019 in Rome, exchanged their views on the current state and development of the Belarusian-Italian relations, including political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Special attention was given to the prospects of organizing bilateral events during this year, among them the next meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Italian Commission for Economic Cooperation.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI