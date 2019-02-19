Personnel appointments (19.02.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Personnel appointments

By the Order of the Bank of Russia Governor, effective 19 February 2019, Irina Granovskaya is appointed Bank of Russia Chief Accountant and Director of the Accounting and Reporting Department.

She previously held the position of Bank of Russia Deputy Chief Accountant and Deputy Director of the Accounting and Reporting Department.

19 February 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI