Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The two leaders praised the high level of cooperation achieved, including in trade, economic and investment areas.

They expressed mutual commitment to further strengthening multi-faceted Russian-Saudi ties.

When exchanging views on the global hydrocarbon markets situation, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue coordination between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

They also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels.

