Clandestine bankers yielded nearly nine million rubles through illegal cash-out

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Russian MIA General Administration for Economic Security and Corruption Control together with the Division for Economic Security and Corruption Control of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the Russian MIA General Administration for Moscow suppressed a gang whose members are suspected of illegal banking,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

According to the information available, the malefactors had been carrying out financial transactions in Moscow without the required license during the period from 2011 through 2015. Having banking details of a number of supposedly fictitious legal entities, they transferred customers’ funds to the accounts of those entities for further cash-out. For their services, the malefactors charged at least 2.5% of each transaction. According to the estimates, the gang members’ earnings from their unlawful activity approximated 9 million rubles.

Based on the materials collected, the Investigation Unit of the Investigation Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the Russian MIA General Administration for Moscow initiated a criminal case subject to part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

“Policemen together with the Rosgvardia carried out over 10 searches at residential and office premises located in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The police seized electronic keys to the “bank‑client” system, legal entities’ seals, electronic and physical media, draft documents, cash in the amount of over 3 million rubles, and other items of evidential significance for the investigation of the criminal case,” added Irina Volk.

By the moment, two suspected gang members have been detained. They have been charged with illegal banking and have given written undertaking not to leave.

The police continue implementing a complex of investigation and search measures aiming to decriminalize the credit and financial industry.

