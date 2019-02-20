Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

19 February 2019

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Pavel, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus.

“Preserving the great traditions of humanity and grace, the Eastern Orthodox Church holds a decent place in our sovereign state. Let the standing of the Orthodoxy keep growing, as Orthodoxy serves as a moral compass for many people inspiring them for creative work,” the message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Metropolitan Pavel good health and successes in fulfilling his plans in the interests of the church and Belarusian people.

