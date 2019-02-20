Man suspected of illegal catching of aquatic biological resources was detained by police in Khabarovsk Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Russian MIA Division for the Okhotsky District found out that last autumn the malefactor had caught salmon fish without a special permit. The damage caused to the state through poaching exceeded one million rubles,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

According to the information available, the unemployed 20-year old resident of one of the villages had been catching coho salmon in the spawning areas, after which he eviscerated the fish to get caviar. He had thus harvested over 115 kilograms of caviar.

“The authorities initiated a criminal case based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. As a procedural compulsion measure, the defendant gave the undertaking to appear,” added Irina Volk.

MIL OSI