Men suspected of organizing illegal medicine production were captured by police in Saint Petersburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the course of investigation and search operations, detectives of the Administration for Drug Control of the Russian MIA General Administration for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region ascertained that an unregistered medicine used for gaining muscular tissue had been produced and sold in Saint Petersburg.

Pursuant to the materials collected by officers of the Administration for Drug Control and investigators of the General Investigation Administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Saint Petersburg, the authorities initiated a criminal case based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 238.1 “Production and sale of unregistered medicines”. On February 6, 2019 the police performed a test purchase of the said medicine in a car parked on Vyborgskoye Highway. 120 thousand rubles were handed over to the malefactor.

Policemen and investigators carried out several searches at the apartments, warehouses and clandestine laboratory used for manufacturing the unregistered medicine. The police seized a batch of the medicine ready for sale to a total amount of nearly 50 million rubles, raw materials for further production of the drug, documents, and cash in the amount of about 2 million rubles.

Policemen apprehended two citizens suspected of the above offense. The suspects were detained subject to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

At the moment, the police continue implementing a complex of measures aiming to identify and capture other persons involved in that unlawful business.

