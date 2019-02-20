Men suspected of robbing pensioner were detained by criminal investigation officers in Karelia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the morning on February 13th, the 84-year old resident of Petrozavodsk met two unknown men near the front door of her house. They offered the pensioner to buy bed linen at a very favorable price. Their communication continued in the elderly woman’s apartment. Two young men also offered the woman to purchase a blanket and pillows, as well as a fur coat. The woman decided to buy a blanket cover and took out her savings from a secret compartment. As it was later on reported by the victim, all subsequent events had happened in just a few seconds. The peddlers threw all the goods, snatched her packet with 480,000 rubles inside, and fled the scene.

The woman complained to the police. Shortly after that, the investigation response team arrived at the scene. Policemen promptly found out that the robbers were using a foreign made car to move around, that they had arrived to Karelia from the direction of the Pudozhsky District and that after the offense they were going to escape from the Republic.

In the course of the investigation and search measures, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Karelia together with detectives from Petrozavodsk established the suspects’ location in the Moscow Region. Last Friday, both defendants were apprehended by officers of the Karelia police together with Moscow criminal investigation officers and the Russian Guard. In the course of the search, the police seized all the stolen cash from them.

By the moment, the authorities have initiated a criminal case subject to part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court remanded the offenders aged 30 and 22 in custody.

MIL OSI