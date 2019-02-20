Russian MIA has prepared draft resolution of Russian Government “On the state register of transport vehicles”

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Russian MIA has prepared draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On the state register of transport vehicles” providing for creation and maintenance of the register, stipulation of the procedure for getting access to information therein, as well as issue of statements containing data from the register to persons and entities concerned,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

Creation of the national register of transport vehicles will support their state recording and interagency communication when providing state services and performing state functions in electronic form.

At the initial stage, the register will be formed of the data on transport vehicles registered with the state bodies as of the effective date of the above resolution.

“The drafted regulation is aimed at implementation of Federal Law No. 283-FZ dated August 3, 2018 “On state registration of transport vehicles in the Russian Federation and on introducing amendments to certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation”.

The drafted regulation of the Government of the Russian Federation is expected to be brought into force on the unified date – August 4, 2019,” added Irina Volk

The draft resolution is currently under public discussion at the Unified Portal for publishing information on the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and results of their public discussion.

