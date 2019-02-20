Suspected poacher was captured by police in Taymyr

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Taymyr Linear Division of the Russian MIA detected a cache at a floating crane with sturgeon fish therein. The criminal case on illegal catching of aquatic biological resources was initiated against a vessel mechanic – 59-year old resident of the Krasnoyarsk Territory,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

Earlier, when inspecting the floating craft in the lower Yenisei River, the police together with the Rosgvardia had detected an illegal catch hidden in a special freezing chamber disguised as a stack of boards.

The expert examination revealed that the seized fish was an especially valuable and protected species – Siberian sturgeon. The authorities initiated a criminal case based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

