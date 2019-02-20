Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed order to award policemen from Irkutsk who had rescued seven children

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed the order to award the Ministry’s Medal of Bravery for Rescue to the inspectors of the Traffic Police of Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” of the Russian MIA. As it was earlier reported, the courageous policemen had rescued seven children aged from 2 to 9 from fire,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

Patrolling the territory, Junior Police Lieutenant Viktor Kalinin and Senior Police Lieutenant Andrey Dambuev noticed black smoke rising above private households on Podgornaya Street in Irkutsk. One‑story building was burning – there were two children inside. The policemen managed to take them outdoors. And then, when the fire spread to the neighboring house, the policemen together with Police Lieutenant Igor Bogdanov who arrived to help rescued five children from the flame and delivered them to medical specialists.

“The prompt and professional actions of the Traffic Police officers prevented a tragedy.

Viktor Kalinin, Andrey Dambuev and Igor Bogdanov were granted the awards of the Russian MIA for fortitude and valor demonstrated in the emergency situation,” added Irina Volk.

