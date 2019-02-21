Aleksandr Gorovoy met with Jumakhon Giyosov

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today at the Russian MIA, First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy held a meeting with Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Jumakhon Giyosov.

The parties discussed the measures being implemented by the state authorities and law enforcement bodies to counteract extremism threats and consolidate interethnic and interfaith accord.

The First Deputy-Minister stressed that a particular focus was currently being put on interaction with the partners within such formats, as the CIS, SCO, BRICS and CSTO. Thus, a large-scale work has been completed together with the foreign partners to draft the SCO Convention on Countering Extremism.

Closing the meeting, Aleksandr Gorovoy emphasized that the Ministry welcomes all aspects of the cooperation and is ready to enhance joint efforts in combating extremism and terrorism threats.

