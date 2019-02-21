Aleksandr Gorovoy visited Tyumen Region on working trip

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy arrived to the Tyumen Region.

In the course of his working trip, he visited the Russian MIA Administration for Tyumen and Police Division No. 6 of the regional center, where he checked organization of work of the integrated police forces and functioning of the Safe City system, as well as talked to the personnel.

Then, the First Deputy Minister looked at the operations of the Tyumen Region Branch of Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Passport and Visa Service” of the Russian MIA that had opened at the end of last year. The employees demonstrated the whole range of the services rendered to foreign citizens, including migration registration of foreigners and various registration-related operations in a single‑contact mode. Aleksandr Gorovoy paid special attention to the quality of provision of state services, gave relevant instructions to representatives of the Division for Migration Issues of the regional police administration and the branch of FSUE PVS.

Then, the First Deputy-Minister carried out a meeting with chiefs of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA for the Ural Federal District and the divisions of the regional MIA Administration, where they reported the results of the operations and service achieved in 2018 and outlined top-priority areas for the current period.

Aleksandr Gorovoy also took part in an offsite meeting of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation where the participants discussed issues of citizens’ safety protection in transport and in educational institutions of the Ural Federal District.

