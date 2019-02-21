Criminal case on fraud with paintings to amount of nearly 68 million rubles has been sent to court in Moscow

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigation Unit of the Investigation Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the Russian MIA General Administration for Moscow completed the investigation of the criminal case on a fraud involving sale of paintings to an amount of nearly 68 million rubles,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

“According to the investigators, the malefactor offered her acquaintance to purchase paintings from her that had been allegedly created by famous artists of the 19th – 20th centuries: Paul Cezanne, Camille Corot, Paul Gauguin, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, François Boucher, and others. Deceived as to the real value and authorship of the paintings, the victim agreed to purchase them,” added Irina Volk.

The criminal case was initiated subject to part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The accused woman gave written undertaking not to leave and to behave properly.

By the moment, the materials of the criminal case have been forwarded to the Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

