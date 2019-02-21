Gazprom delegation visits Serbia

Source: Gazprom

February 20, 2019, 21:20

A Gazprom delegation headed by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Company’s Management Committee, paid a working visit to Serbia today.

As part of the visit, a meeting between Alexey Miller and Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, took place in Belgrade.

The parties discussed cooperation-related issues, noting in particular the growth in Russian gas exports to Serbia. According to preliminary data, between January 1 and February 19, 2019, gas supplies increased by 8.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2018.

Special emphasis was placed on the implementation of the gas infrastructure construction project in Serbia. It was noted that the engineering company GASTRANS d.o.o. Novi Sad was in the process of obtaining permits from the relevant authorities to commence work on the project.

Background

In 2018, Gazprom exported to Serbia 2.15 billion cubic meters of gas, a 1.2 per cent increase from 2017 (2.12 billion cubic meters).

GASTRANS d.o.o. Novi Sad, an engineering company, is responsible for the construction of a natural gas interconnector through Serbia from its border with Bulgaria to its border with Hungary.

