Man suspected of stealing cash from foreign student was captured by police in Belgorod

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Russian MIA Administration for Belgorod received a complaint from a foreign student who reported about loss of his backpack that he had left in a corridor at a medical institution. The victim’s personal belongings included a large amount of cash intended to pay for education – 3,500 US dollars, 2,500 rubles and 44 Saudi riyals,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

The authorities initiated a criminal case on that fact subject to part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

“As a result of the investigation and search measures, the police established that a 47-year old man of no fixed abode having several prior convictions who had been released from prison less than a year before could be involved in that theft,” added Irina Volk.

Policemen of the Patrol and Inspection Service were engaged to find the suspect and detained the man on Kutuzova Street.

“The detainee explained that he had found the bag left in the corridor returning from a dressing procedure. He exchanged the foreign currency for 240 thousand rubles and used the cash for personal needs. The man spent the largest part of the stolen cash in several days, the remaining part was seized,” added the Ministry’s official representative.

By the moment, the defendant has been charged with that crime and remanded in custody.

