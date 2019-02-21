Meeting with Novgorod Region Governor Andrei Nikitin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

According to the governor, the region is strongly involved in implementing national projects. Schools are being built, five kindergartens will be completed this year and seven more will be built before 2021. Water facilities are being upgraded and roads are being repaired with over 1,000 kilometres brought up to code over the past two years.

Private investment is on the rise. About 20 enterprises are under construction or are being overhauled. About 30 percent of production output is exported, and plans are in place to expand exports.

With regard to the social sphere, according to the governor, a geriatric centre has been built and the Teacher of Russia programme is underway in conjunction with Sberbank. Healthcare is plagued by a lack of primary care, that is, rural healthcare clinics. The first mobile outpatient clinic opened last year. Rural healthcare clinics, both permanent and mobile, as well as mobile mammography and X-ray units will become available in Novgorod Region as part of the Healthcare national programme. Endovascular centres will be created as well.

According to Mr Nikitin Nikitin AndreiGovernor of Novgorod Region , radical improvements in the quality of healthcare remain the biggest challenge for the regional authorities.

