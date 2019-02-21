Preliminary investigation of criminal case against pseudo-consul of nonexistent state was completed in Saint Petersburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The General Investigation Administration of the Russian MIA General Administration for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region accomplished the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against the local who had created a fraudulent scheme to deceive foreigners and sell them passports of a nonexistent country,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

As it was earlier reported, last spring Saint Petersburg policemen suppressed a gang whose members had organized a so called consulate of a nonexistent Caribbean island state.

“The police identified and detained the organizer of the fraudulent scheme – a 64-year old local of Saint Petersburg who had taken on the pseudo-consul’s role. The criminal cases were initiated subject to Articles 159 and 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and were later on consolidated,” added Irina Volk.

The investigators ascertained that, acting on behalf of the fictitious institution, the malefactors had been making passports of citizens of an invented state and forged driving licenses and then selling those documents to foreigners who had arrived to the Russian Federation to find job. In addition, using a passport of a nonexistent state, the pseudo-consul had been filling in and sending notices of foreigners’ arrival to the competent bodies.

By the moment, the materials have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

MIL OSI