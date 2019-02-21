Russian MIA GAMI leadership is controlling registration of Russian citizenship for 93-year old Great Patriotic War veteran

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Chief of the Russian MIA General Administration for Migration Issues Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova is now personally controlling the progress of execution of the documents required to register the citizenship of the Russian Federation for 93-year old veteran of the Great Patriotic War Mikhail Livke.

Within joint project “Not Alone”, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan had drawn attention to the 93‑year old veteran’s life situation.

By now, the Russian MIA General Administration for Migration Issues has ordered the Russian MIA Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region to consider the application for conferment of the Russian citizenship to M. Livke according to the simplified procedure. Mikhail Livke will soon be granted assistance in filling in the application and execution of the documents, and later on – in receipt of the Russian passport.

Employees of the migration divisions will take all due measures to promptly solve the issue according to the legislation,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

