Theft suspects were captured by police in Moscow Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Duty Unit of the Krasnoarmeysky Police Division of Inter-Municipal Administration “Pushkinskoye” of the Russian MIA received a complaint from a 65-year old local who reported that unknown men had stolen a manbag from an office on Ispytateley Prospect in urban district Krasnoznamensk – it contained documents, cash and bank cards from which funds were later on withdrawn. The damage amounted to 230 thousand rubles.

As a result of the investigation and search measures, the police identified and detained two locals aged 37 and 53 on suspicion of that crime.

The criminal case was initiated based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by Article 158 “Theft” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Restraint in the form of written undertaking not to leave and to behave properly was imposed on the suspects.

MIL OSI