Unusual way to repay debt – bank robbery: offender planned to repay his loan using funds stolen from same institution

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“As a result of the investigation and search operations, officers of Inter-Municipal Administration “Lyuberetskoye” of the Russian MIA apprehended a 32-year old local suspected of an assault. The criminal case was initiated based on essential elements of a crime stipulated by Articles 30 and 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

As was found out, the malefactor had entered the building of the credit institution on Oktyabrsky Prospect in Lyubertsy and, menacing an employee with a knife, had demanded the latter to hand him over the cash. Having noticed that the teller pressed the alarm button, the man fled the scene.

“Having checked the surveillance footage, the police identified the suspect and captured him at his place of residence. The man explained that he had earlier taken a loan from that bank and wanted to repay his debt using those funds. Restraint in the form of house arrest was imposed on the suspect,” added Irina Volk.

