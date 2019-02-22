President of the Republic of Poland / News / Polish, Lithuanian Presidents lay wreaths at Union of Lublin monument

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė, who began a two-day visit to Poland on Thursday, laid wreaths at the monument of the Union of Lublin, in Lublin, eastern Poland, on Friday.

In this way, they commemorated the 450th anniversary of the Polish-Lithuanian Union that gave birth to the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

Andrzej Duda and Dalia Grybauskaitė met on Thursday in Warsaw, where they held their “face-to-face” meeting, followed by talks between the Polish and Lithuanian delegations.

The defence ministers of both countries, in the presence of the Presidents, signed documents on military cooperation.

Earlier on Friday, Dalia Grybauskaite met with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw. (PAP)

