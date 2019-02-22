Source: Republic of Poland in English

Friday, 22 February 2019

President: Together we are strong and command respect

Lithuanian, Polish and Ukrainian Presidents visit headquarters of Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade in Lublin (1 / 13)

We are strong when we are together, when agreement rules between us, when there is friendship between us and we stand in one rank, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in Lublin (eastern Poland) on Friday at a joint press conference with the Lithuanian and Ukrainian Presidents.

“Then we really command respect and it is much harder to decide on any act of aggression against us,” President Duda added.

The President noted that he was pleased with the joint service of Polish, Lithuanian and Ukrainian soldiers, who show “unity between us, friendship between our countries, between our nations and (…) between Presidents.”

Andrzej Duda went on to highlight the specific importance of military cooperation with Ukraine in the context of its aspirations to join NATO. (PAP)

