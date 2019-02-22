Vladimir Kolokoltsev’s congratulation on Fatherland Defender’s Day

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Dear colleagues,

I congratulate you on the Fatherland Defender’s Day!

The greatness, integrity and sovereignty of the Russian state have at all times directly depended on the strength and glory of the Russian arms, heroism and fortitude of the defenders of our country.

The centuries-old history of our state has a great number of examples of invincible courage of its soldiers and officers. Their commitment and loyalty to the oath and the native land have helped withstand the period of most terrible ordeal. And our warriors have ever relied on our people’s love and support.

This is why February 23rd is everyone’s holiday. This day embodies fortitude and courage, readiness of every person regardless of one’s occupation to defend our native land.

The personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs properly continue our predecessors’ renowned traditions and revere the memory of those who sacrificed their lives to defend the country.

We express our deepest gratitude to the veterans who performed many feats of arms during the Great Patriotic War, strengthened law compliance and order, and protected our citizens’ peace and comfort.

Congratulations, dear friends! From the bottom of my heart I wish robust health, happiness and wellbeing to you and your families.



Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev

MIL OSI