Fatherland Defenders’ Day greetings

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

23 February 2019

Dear soldiers, sergeants, warrant officers and officers,

Dear veterans,

Dear compatriots,

I wish you a happy Fatherland Defenders’ Day and a happy Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

This day celebrates the military glory of our nation and the continuity of generations in the selfless service to the Homeland. Over the years of independence, a modern army with cutting-edge armament and equipment has been created in the country, and it is able to efficiently respond to various tasks and take on any aggression.

I am convinced that the military organization of the state will effectively ensure its security in terms of new global challenges and threats, and that peace and accord on the Belarusian soil will be guaranteed in the future as the protection of the Fatherland has a nationwide character in the country.

In the year of the 75th anniversary of Belarus’ liberation from the Nazi invaders this day is more important. We are beyond grateful to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War who showed an example of utmost bravery and heroism in the fight against the mankind. Their courage, commitment and patriotism will forever remain an example for our youth.

I wish you happiness, peace, wellbeing, and every success in the service to the Homeland.

Alexander Lukashenko

MIL OSI