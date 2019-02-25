Meeting with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus Kubanychbek Omuraliev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

25 February 2019

There is good dynamics in Belarus-Kyrgyzstan relations, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus Kubanychbek Omuraliev on 25 February.

“You should not have any doubts at all (in case of any nuances) that Belarus has always been and will remain a partner and friend for you,” the President assured. “I strongly hope that the government of the Kyrgyz Republic will pursue the same policy.”

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that the two nations have recently lived in one state, and Belarusians have always treated Kyrgyz people with love and understanding. He also remarked that Belarusian and Kyrgyz people are united by such qualities as diligence and peacefulness.

“We will be committed to a kind agenda in the relations between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, and any requests, proposals, claims of yours will be immediately addressed by the government and me. We will always respond,” the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko also praised Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov as a person. “He is a very good person. It happens that at the right moment and in the right place, in the most difficult times God gives us a person who is very important for his or her nation. I strongly hope and am convinced that you will reach great heights if you come together around this person.”

Ambassador Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in turn, thanked for the opportunity to meet with the president. “As for our bilateral cooperation, yes, we used to live in one country”, we remember that, especially our generation, we faced many difficulties, first of all, during the Great Patriotic War,” the diplomat remarked.

