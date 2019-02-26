Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus E.Shestakov meets the Ambassador of Slovakia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On February 26, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to the Republic of Belarus, Joseph Migaš.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current state and prospects for development of the whole complex of bilateral relations, as well as preparation for the next meeting of the Belarusian-Slovak joint commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation to be held in Autumn 2019 in Belarus.

