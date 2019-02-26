Executive Order to improve government administration of the development of Russia’s Arctic zone

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

To increase the effectiveness of government administration of the development of the Russian Federation’s Arctic zone, the President ordered the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East to be renamed the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, assigning to it the additional functions of drafting state policy and carrying out legal regulation in the field developing the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation.

Relevant instructions have been issued to the Government of the Russian Federation.

