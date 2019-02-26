Greetings to AGAT company

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

26 February 2019

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the top management, workers and veterans of OAO AGAT – Control Systems, the managing company of the holding company Geoinformation Control Systems, on the 50th anniversary of the company.

“Over half a century of great performance and efficient utilization of innovation OAO AGAT has become a recognized leader on the market of automated control systems of the military and weapons,” the message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that many company’s employees were honored with high state awards for developing special-purpose machinery. “Today the holding company manufactures a broad range of relevant and high quality products, from the drawing board to a fully functioning prototype. These are defense products and high-tech communication means that are in demand in the civil economic sectors, like power engineering, transport and communications. These products are highly competitive and sell well abroad,” the President underlined.

The head of state is convinced that the wealth of experience, a powerful scientific, technological and manufacturing background coupled with high qualifications of the personnel will allow the company to make a further contribution to building up the country’s defense and economic capacity.

