Head of the Department of Information and Digital Diplomacy of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus A.Glaz answers the question of the News Agency “BelaPAN”

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

25-02-2019

News Agency “BelaPAN”: How do you evaluate the decision of the EU to extend the arms embargo and restrictions against four individuals in Belarus?A.Glaz: We took note of the information on the EU decision. It causes nothing but regret. Sanctions are a relic of the past. They totally contradict the current nature of relations between Belarus and the EU which are becoming increasingly meaningful and constructive.I am sure that pragmatic and trustful cooperation between us on a growing range of topics of mutual interest will sooner or later overpower the logic of sanctions that have proven their ineffectiveness.Belarus, for its part, is ready for full-fledged good-neighborly relations and partnership with the EU.

MIL OSI