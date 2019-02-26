List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (26.02.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

No.

List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia

Registra-tion No.

Central Federal District

Moscow and the Moscow Region

1

JSC UniCredit Bank

1

2

JSC JSCB CentroCredit Bank

121

3

JSC RN Bank

170

4

LLC Home Credit and Finance Bank

316

5

GAZPROMBANK (JSC)

354

6

INTERPROGRESSBANK (JSC)

600

7

PJSC Post Bank

650

8

PJSC MIN BANK

912

9

VTB Bank (PJSC)

1000

10

PJSC Plus Bank

1189

11

JSC Sobinbank

1317

12

JSC ALFA-BANK

1326

13

Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC)

1439

14

PJSC JSCB Sviaz-Bank

1470

15

PJSC Sberbank

1481

16

SDM-Bank (PJSC)

1637

17

PJSC MOSOBLBANK

1751

18

Inbank Ltd.

1829

19

JSCB FORA-BANK (JSC)

1885

20

JSCB Lanta-Bank (JSC)

1920

21

PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

1978

22

JSCB PERESVET (PJSC)

2110

23

Setelem Bank LLC

2168

24

PJSC Bank FC Otkritie

2209

25

TKB BANK PJSC

2210

26

JSC Banca Intesa

2216

27

PJSC MTS-Bank

2268

28

PJSC ROSBANK

2272

29

PJSC BANK URALSIB

2275

30

JSC Russian Standard Bank

2289

31

JSCB Absolut Bank (PJSC)

2306

32

SOYUZ Bank (JSC)

2307

33

JSCB BANK OF CHINA (JSC)

2309

34

JSC Bank DOM.RF

2312

35

JSC JSCB EVROFINANCE MOSNARBANK

2402

36

PJSC JSCB Metallinvestbank

2440

37

ING BANK (EURASIA) JSC

2495

38

JSC JSCB NOVIKOMBANK

2546

39

JSC CB Citibank

2557

40

JSC JSCB INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CLUB

2618

41

JSC Tinkoff Bank

2673

42

CB LOCKO BANK (JSC)

2707

43

JSC BM-Bank

2748

44

JSCB Investtorgbank (PJSC)

2763

45

JSC OTP Bank

2766

46

EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (JSC)

2790

47

PJSC JSCB AVANGARD

2879

48

JSC CB AGROPROMCREDIT

2880

49

BBR Bank (JSC)

2929

50

JSC FUNDSERVICEBANK

2989

51

LLC Expobank

2998

52

JSC Nordea Bank

3016

53

PJSC RGS Bank

3073

54

JSC NS Bank

3124

55

SKS Bank LLC

3224

56

PJSC Promsvyazbank

3251

57

PJSC Zenit Bank

3255

58

JSC CB INTERPROMBANK

3266

59

NB TRUST (PJSC)

3279

60

RUSSIAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (JSC)

3287

61

LLC HSBC Bank (RR)

3290

62

JSC Raiffeisenbank

3292

63

NCI JSC National Settlement Depository

3294

64

JSC Credit Europe Bank

3311

65

LLC Deutsche Bank

3328

66

JSC Mizuho Bank (Moscow)

3337

67

JSC CB DeltaCredit

3338

68

JSC SME Bank

3340

69

JSC Russian Agricultural Bank

3349

70

CB Renaissance Credit (LLC)

3354

71

JSC SMP Bank

3368

72

JSC Bank Finservice

3388

73

Bank IBA-MOSCOW LLC

3395

74

BNP PARIBAS BANK JSC

3407

75

JSC National Standard Bank

3421

76

JSC MUFG Bank (Eurasia)

3465

77

Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre (JSC)

3466

78

ICBC Bank (JSC)

3475

79

JSC Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank

3494

The Kaluga Region

80

JSC Gazenergobank, the city of Kaluga

3252

The Kostroma Region

81

PJSC Sovcombank, the city of Kostroma

963

82

JSC CB Modulbank, the city of Kostroma

1927

83

JSC JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA, the city of Kostroma

3085

The Kursk Region

84

PJSC Kurskprombank, the city of Kursk

735

The Lipetsk Region

85

PJSC Lipetskcombank, the city of Lipetsk

1242

North-Western Federal District

The Vologda Region

86

PJSC BANK SGB, the city of Vologda

2816

Saint Petersburg

87

JSC JSB ROSSIYA

328

88

PJSC Bank Saint Petersburg

436

89

Credit Agricole CIB JSC

1680

90

Tavrichesky Bank (PJSC)

2304

91

PJSC BALTINVESTBANK

3176

Volga Federal District

The Kirov Region

92

JSC CB Khlynov, the city of Kirov

254

93

PJSC Norvik Bank, the city of Kirov

902

The Republic of Mordovia

94

JSC-IB KS BANK (PJSC), the city of Saransk

1752

The Nizhny Novgorod Region

95

PJSC NBD-Bank, the city of Nizhny Novgorod

1966

96

PJSC SAROVBUSINESSBANK, the town of Sarov

2048

The Samara Region

97

JSC AVB Bank, the city of Togliatti

23

98

Bank Solidarnost (JSC), the city of Samara

554

99

LLC Rusfinance Bank, the city of Samara

1792

100

JSC KOSHELEV-BANK, the city of Samara

3300

The Saratov Region

101

JSC Econombank, the city of Saratov

1319

The Republic of Tatarstan

102

LLC Avers Bank, the city of Kazan

415

103

Timer Bank (PJSC), the city of Kazan

1581

104

JSB Devon-Credit (PJSC), the city of Almetyevsk

1972

105

PJSC AKIBANK, the city of Naberezhnye Chelny

2587

106

PJSC AK BARS BANK, the city of Kazan

2590

The Udmurt Republic

107

PJSC BystroBank, the city of Izhevsk

1745

Southern Federal District

The Krasnodar Territory

108

CB Kuban Credit LLC, the city of Krasnodar

2518

109

PJSC Krayinvestbank, the city of Krasnodar

3360

The Rostov Region

110

PJSC CB Center-invest, the city of Rostov-on-Don

2225

The Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol

111

RNCB Bank (PJSC), the city of Simferopol

1354

112

JSC GENBANK, the city of Simferopol

2490

Urals Federal District

The Perm Territory

113

PJSC JSCB Ural FD, the city of Perm

249

The Sverdlovsk Region

114

LLC CB KOLTSO URALA, the city of Yekaterinburg

65

115

PJSC CB UBRD, the city of Yekaterinburg

429

116

PJSC SKB-Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg

705

117

JSC VUZ Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg

1557

118

PJSC METCOMBANK, the city of Kamensk-Uralsky

2443

The Tyumen Region

119

JSC Surgutneftegazbank, the city of Surgut

588

120

PJSC Zapsibkombank, the city of Tyumen

918

The Chelyabinsk Region

121

PJSC CHELINDBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk

485

122

PJSC CHELYABINVESTBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk

493

123

CUB Bank (JSC), the city of Magnitogorsk

2584

The Republic of Bashkortostan

124

JSC Sotsinvestbank, the city of Ufa

1132

125

ROSCOMSNABBANK (PJSC), the city of Ufa

1398

Siberian Federal District

The Novosibirsk Region

126

JSC BCS Bank, the city of Novosibirsk

101

127

Levoberezhny Bank (PJSC), the city of Novosibirsk

1343

Far Eastern Federal District

The Amur Region

128

PJSC CB Vostochny, the city of Blagoveshchensk

1460

129

Asian-Pacific Bank PJSC, the city of Blagoveshchensk

1810

The Primorye Territory

130

PJSC Far Eastern Bank, the city of Vladivostok

843

131

PJSC SCB Primsotsbank, the city of Vladivostok

2733

132

PJSC JSCB Primorye, the city of Vladivostok

3001

The Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

133

JSCB Almazergienbank JSC, the city of Yakutsk

2602

