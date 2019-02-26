List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (26.02.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
No.
List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia
Registra-tion No.
Central Federal District
Moscow and the Moscow Region
1
JSC UniCredit Bank
1
2
JSC JSCB CentroCredit Bank
121
3
JSC RN Bank
170
4
LLC Home Credit and Finance Bank
316
5
GAZPROMBANK (JSC)
354
6
INTERPROGRESSBANK (JSC)
600
7
PJSC Post Bank
650
8
PJSC MIN BANK
912
9
VTB Bank (PJSC)
1000
10
PJSC Plus Bank
1189
11
JSC Sobinbank
1317
12
JSC ALFA-BANK
1326
13
Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC)
1439
14
PJSC JSCB Sviaz-Bank
1470
15
PJSC Sberbank
1481
16
SDM-Bank (PJSC)
1637
17
PJSC MOSOBLBANK
1751
18
Inbank Ltd.
1829
19
JSCB FORA-BANK (JSC)
1885
20
JSCB Lanta-Bank (JSC)
1920
21
PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW
1978
22
JSCB PERESVET (PJSC)
2110
23
Setelem Bank LLC
2168
24
PJSC Bank FC Otkritie
2209
25
TKB BANK PJSC
2210
26
JSC Banca Intesa
2216
27
PJSC MTS-Bank
2268
28
PJSC ROSBANK
2272
29
PJSC BANK URALSIB
2275
30
JSC Russian Standard Bank
2289
31
JSCB Absolut Bank (PJSC)
2306
32
SOYUZ Bank (JSC)
2307
33
JSCB BANK OF CHINA (JSC)
2309
34
JSC Bank DOM.RF
2312
35
JSC JSCB EVROFINANCE MOSNARBANK
2402
36
PJSC JSCB Metallinvestbank
2440
37
ING BANK (EURASIA) JSC
2495
38
JSC JSCB NOVIKOMBANK
2546
39
JSC CB Citibank
2557
40
JSC JSCB INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CLUB
2618
41
JSC Tinkoff Bank
2673
42
CB LOCKO BANK (JSC)
2707
43
JSC BM-Bank
2748
44
JSCB Investtorgbank (PJSC)
2763
45
JSC OTP Bank
2766
46
EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (JSC)
2790
47
PJSC JSCB AVANGARD
2879
48
JSC CB AGROPROMCREDIT
2880
49
BBR Bank (JSC)
2929
50
JSC FUNDSERVICEBANK
2989
51
LLC Expobank
2998
52
JSC Nordea Bank
3016
53
PJSC RGS Bank
3073
54
JSC NS Bank
3124
55
SKS Bank LLC
3224
56
PJSC Promsvyazbank
3251
57
PJSC Zenit Bank
3255
58
JSC CB INTERPROMBANK
3266
59
NB TRUST (PJSC)
3279
60
RUSSIAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (JSC)
3287
61
LLC HSBC Bank (RR)
3290
62
JSC Raiffeisenbank
3292
63
NCI JSC National Settlement Depository
3294
64
JSC Credit Europe Bank
3311
65
LLC Deutsche Bank
3328
66
JSC Mizuho Bank (Moscow)
3337
67
JSC CB DeltaCredit
3338
68
JSC SME Bank
3340
69
JSC Russian Agricultural Bank
3349
70
CB Renaissance Credit (LLC)
3354
71
JSC SMP Bank
3368
72
JSC Bank Finservice
3388
73
Bank IBA-MOSCOW LLC
3395
74
BNP PARIBAS BANK JSC
3407
75
JSC National Standard Bank
3421
76
JSC MUFG Bank (Eurasia)
3465
77
Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre (JSC)
3466
78
ICBC Bank (JSC)
3475
79
JSC Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank
3494
The Kaluga Region
80
JSC Gazenergobank, the city of Kaluga
3252
The Kostroma Region
81
PJSC Sovcombank, the city of Kostroma
963
82
JSC CB Modulbank, the city of Kostroma
1927
83
JSC JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA, the city of Kostroma
3085
The Kursk Region
84
PJSC Kurskprombank, the city of Kursk
735
The Lipetsk Region
85
PJSC Lipetskcombank, the city of Lipetsk
1242
North-Western Federal District
The Vologda Region
86
PJSC BANK SGB, the city of Vologda
2816
Saint Petersburg
87
JSC JSB ROSSIYA
328
88
PJSC Bank Saint Petersburg
436
89
Credit Agricole CIB JSC
1680
90
Tavrichesky Bank (PJSC)
2304
91
PJSC BALTINVESTBANK
3176
Volga Federal District
The Kirov Region
92
JSC CB Khlynov, the city of Kirov
254
93
PJSC Norvik Bank, the city of Kirov
902
The Republic of Mordovia
94
JSC-IB KS BANK (PJSC), the city of Saransk
1752
The Nizhny Novgorod Region
95
PJSC NBD-Bank, the city of Nizhny Novgorod
1966
96
PJSC SAROVBUSINESSBANK, the town of Sarov
2048
The Samara Region
97
JSC AVB Bank, the city of Togliatti
23
98
Bank Solidarnost (JSC), the city of Samara
554
99
LLC Rusfinance Bank, the city of Samara
1792
100
JSC KOSHELEV-BANK, the city of Samara
3300
The Saratov Region
101
JSC Econombank, the city of Saratov
1319
The Republic of Tatarstan
102
LLC Avers Bank, the city of Kazan
415
103
Timer Bank (PJSC), the city of Kazan
1581
104
JSB Devon-Credit (PJSC), the city of Almetyevsk
1972
105
PJSC AKIBANK, the city of Naberezhnye Chelny
2587
106
PJSC AK BARS BANK, the city of Kazan
2590
The Udmurt Republic
107
PJSC BystroBank, the city of Izhevsk
1745
Southern Federal District
The Krasnodar Territory
108
CB Kuban Credit LLC, the city of Krasnodar
2518
109
PJSC Krayinvestbank, the city of Krasnodar
3360
The Rostov Region
110
PJSC CB Center-invest, the city of Rostov-on-Don
2225
The Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol
111
RNCB Bank (PJSC), the city of Simferopol
1354
112
JSC GENBANK, the city of Simferopol
2490
Urals Federal District
The Perm Territory
113
PJSC JSCB Ural FD, the city of Perm
249
The Sverdlovsk Region
114
LLC CB KOLTSO URALA, the city of Yekaterinburg
65
115
PJSC CB UBRD, the city of Yekaterinburg
429
116
PJSC SKB-Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg
705
117
JSC VUZ Bank, the city of Yekaterinburg
1557
118
PJSC METCOMBANK, the city of Kamensk-Uralsky
2443
The Tyumen Region
119
JSC Surgutneftegazbank, the city of Surgut
588
120
PJSC Zapsibkombank, the city of Tyumen
918
The Chelyabinsk Region
121
PJSC CHELINDBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk
485
122
PJSC CHELYABINVESTBANK, the city of Chelyabinsk
493
123
CUB Bank (JSC), the city of Magnitogorsk
2584
The Republic of Bashkortostan
124
JSC Sotsinvestbank, the city of Ufa
1132
125
ROSCOMSNABBANK (PJSC), the city of Ufa
1398
Siberian Federal District
The Novosibirsk Region
126
JSC BCS Bank, the city of Novosibirsk
101
127
Levoberezhny Bank (PJSC), the city of Novosibirsk
1343
Far Eastern Federal District
The Amur Region
128
PJSC CB Vostochny, the city of Blagoveshchensk
1460
129
Asian-Pacific Bank PJSC, the city of Blagoveshchensk
1810
The Primorye Territory
130
PJSC Far Eastern Bank, the city of Vladivostok
843
131
PJSC SCB Primsotsbank, the city of Vladivostok
2733
132
PJSC JSCB Primorye, the city of Vladivostok
3001
The Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)
133
JSCB Almazergienbank JSC, the city of Yakutsk
2602