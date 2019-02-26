Meeting of State Council working group on social policy

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Labour and Social Protection Minister Maxim Topilin Topilin MaximLabour and Social Protection Minister , the heads of Russian regions and their deputies responsible for social policy, as well as representatives of the concerned federal executive bodies, research organisations and the expert community.

Andrei Nikitin Nikitin AndreiGovernor of Novgorod Region spoke about the need to take into account the specific features of the problems facing different regions when analysing methods of achieving the key targets set out in the May 7, 2018, Presidential Executive Order On National Goals and Strategic Objectives of the Russian Federation through to 2024.

Maxim Topilin updated the participants on the current aspects of the implementation of the Demography national project.

The participants also discussed the concept of the working group’s report. A draft of the report will be presented at the next working meeting of the group in March 2019.

