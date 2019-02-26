Settlement codes for United Credit Systems shares restricted

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 26 February, Moscow Exchange restricted settlement codes available to trade United Credit Systems shares (ticker UCSS) in the Central Order Book T+. The security is available for repo transactions and negotiated trades, including negotiated trades with the CCP, without any restrictions.

The decision was made pursuant to the Moscow Exchange Trading Rules for the Equity and Bond and Deposit Markets.

Moscow Exchange will announce withdrawal of restriction on the Central Order Book T+ settlement codes in due course.

