Congratulations to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

The message reads, in part:

“The immortal deed of Russian soldiers and Bulgarian militiamen who heroically fought for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria will always remain in the memory of our peoples.

I anticipate that the good traditions of brotherly friendship and mutual supportiveness, as well as our cultural and spiritual affinity will continue to serve as a reliable foundation for the development of Russian-Bulgarian relations. This would be completely in the interests of the two countries’ citizens.”

