Meeting with athletes of 2019 Winter Universiade

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the discussion, the President highlighted the unprecedented massive scale of the 2019 Winter Universiade that kicked off in Krasnoyarsk and the importance of the development of sport in the regions.

Before the meeting with athletes the President visited the Universiade’s operational centre located in Siberian Federal University.

Images from the Universiade village and competition venues are displayed on the screens in the centre. Representatives of different agencies can monitor the incoming information in real time.

Russia is hosting the Winter Universiade for the first time. A total of 76 sets of medals in 11 sports will be awarded. The XXIX Games kicked off on March 2 and will end on March 12.

