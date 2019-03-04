Bank of Russia Bulletin released (01.03.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 14 (2066) of 1 March 2019 has been released.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4983-U, dated 27 November 2018, ‘On the Forms, Procedure and Timeframe for Credit Institutions to Disclose Information on Their Activities’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.02.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5061-U, dated 17 January 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3883-U, Dated 7 December 2015, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Assess the Quality of Risk and Capital Management Systems, and Capital Adequacy of a Credit Institution or a Banking Group’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.02.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5063-U, dated 21 January 2019, ‘On the Procedure and Timeframe for Submitting to the Bank of Russia Annual Consolidated Financial Statements by Organisations Specified in Clauses 2-5 of Part 1 of Article 2 of Federal Law No. 208-FZ, Dated 27 July 2010, ‘On Consolidated Financial Statements’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.02.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5074-U, dated 21 February 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 632-P, Dated 1 March 2018, ‘On the Procurement at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 21.02.2019);

Bank of Russia Methodological Recommendations No. 5-МR, dated 22 February 2019, for credit institutions to inform customers about reasons behind the decision to refuse to conduct operations or to execute bank account (deposit) agreement, and to interact with customers in the course of remote banking servicing.

01 March 2019

