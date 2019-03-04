Executive Order suspending Russia’s compliance with the USSR-US INF Treaty

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Text of the Executive Order:

Proceeding from the need to take urgent measures in connection with the violation by the United States of America of its commitments under the Treaty Between the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on the Elimination of Their Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles of December 8, 1987, I hereby resolve:

1. In accordance with Item 4 of Article 37 of the Federal Law No. 101-FZ dated July 15, 1995, On International Treaties of the Russian Federation, to suspend the implementation of the Treaty Between the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on the Elimination of Their Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles of December 8, 1987, until the United States of America rectifies its violations of the said Treaty or until it expires.

2. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is to send the signatory states of the Treaty referred to in Item 1 hereof a notice on the suspension of its implementation.

3. This Executive Order enters into force on the day of its signing.

MIL OSI