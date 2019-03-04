Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

04-03-2019

On March 4, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the American delegation headed by the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, George Kent.

During the meeting, the Belarusian side officially informed the American side about lifting restrictions on the number of staff of the U.S. Embassy in Minsk, which were introduced in 2008, and expressed hope that this step would contribute to further normalization of the relations between Belarus and the United States.

The parties also discussed the state of Belarus – U.S. relations and shared views on various issues on the international agenda.

MIL OSI